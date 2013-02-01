Global Endocrinology Drugs Market 2012-2016: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Endocrinology Drugs market to grow at a CAGR of 7.58 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the introduction of new drugs. The Global Endocrinology Drugs market has also been witnessing the increase in market consolidation. However, the off-label use of the human growth hormone could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Endocrinology Drugs Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Endocrinology Drugs market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Abbott Laboratories, Eli Lilly and Co., Novartis AG, and Pfizer Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Acrux Ltd, Alacer Corp., Alcon Inc., ChemGen Corporation., Excaliard Pharmaceuticals Inc, F. Hoffmann La Roche, Facet Biotech Corporation, Ferrosan Holding A/S, FoldRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., Genoptix Inc., Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, King Pharmaceuticals Inc., Laboratorio Teuto Brasileiro S.A., NextWave Pharmaceuticals Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Pharmacia Corporation, Piramal Healthcare Limited, Solvay Pharmaceuticals Inc., STARLIMS Technologies Ltd., and Zhejiang Tianyuan Bio-Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



