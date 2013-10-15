Global Endocrinology Drugs Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- The human endocrine system comprises of a number of glands such as pituitary, thyroid, parathyroid, pancreas, pineal, thymus, parathyroid and gonads. These glands secrete hormones into the blood which are responsible for metabolism, growth, sexual development and other body functions. Endocrinology drugs are used to treat diseases related with insufficient hormones supply and dysfunctional glands. Various diseases related with endocrine system are Addison’s diseases, Cushing’s syndrome, Diabetes, Goiter, acromegaly, gigantism, osteomalacia, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and thyroiditis.



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The global market for endocrinology drugs are divided into segments such as diabetes market, growth hormone market, acromegaly market and hypogonadism market. The market for diabetes is experiencing tremendous growth under the influence of increasing prevalence of diabetes worldwide. It is expected that by 2025, India and China will rank as the top most diabetic populated countries. Inception of new drug delivery for growth hormone and rising cases of cancers, end stage renal disease (ESRD) and increasing disposable income are driving the market for human growth hormone. On the other hand off label uses of human growth hormone (HGH) for body building, anti-aging and in sports are posing a challenge to the society not only because it is illegal but also because use of HGH is associated with high risk and side effects. Hypogonadism market comprises of testosterone, estrogen and progesterone replacement therapy market. This segment will experience the growth due to increasing awareness about post menopausal hazards amongst women, awareness about testosterone amongst men.



Recent years have witnessed many advances in the treatment of endocrine diseases such as introduction of new drugs and novel drug delivery methods. Recently FDA approved endocrinology drugs include Invokana (canagliflozin) of Janssen Pharmaceuticas for the treatment of diabetes mellitus II, Osphena (ospemifene) of Shiongi for the treatment of dyspareunia and vulvar and vaginal atrophy due to menopause. Others include Brisdelle (low-dose paroxetine mesylate), Nesina (alogliptin), Belviq (lorcaserin hydrochloride) and Cometriq (cabozantinib). The market is expected to face expiration of many patent including Sandostatin and Norditropin that will boost generic manufactures. The key players operating in this market are Abbott Laboratories, Novartis AG, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, Roche, Facet Biotech Corporation, Alacer Corporation and Pfizer Inc.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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