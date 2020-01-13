Global Endodontic Devices Market Is Likely to Experience Tremendous Growth in Upcoming Years at a CAGR of 5.5%

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a trending report on the Global Endodontic Devices Market (Product - Endodontic Consumables, and Instruments; End-user - Dental Hospitals, Dental Clinics, and Research Institute): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025. Dental and oral diseases are the most common non-communicable diseases. The dental diseases include dental caries (tooth decay), periodontal (gum) diseases that affect people once in their lifetime. According to the report, the global endodontic devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Escalating Geriatric Population Worldwide is Fueling the Growth of the Global Endodontic Devices Market



According to the United Nations, Population aging is poised to become one of the most significant social transformations of the twenty-first century, with implications for nearly all sectors of society, including labor and financial markets, the demand for goods and services, such as housing, transportation, and social protection, as well as family structures and intergenerational ties. Globally, the population aged 65 and over is growing faster than all other age groups.



According to the world health organization, dental status is considered to be an important contributing factor to health and adequate nutrition in the elderly. Missing dentition and ill-fitting dentures cause difficulty in chewing and perception of the taste of foods.



Moreover, the growing prevalence of dental caries among children and the development of technologically advanced products by companies are also propelling the growth of the market. Therefore, considering the above-mentioned factors the market for endodontic devices is likely to propel during the forecast period.



The Endodontic Motor Instrument is Expected to Boost Up During the Forecast Period



According to the analyst at Infinium Global Research, the scope of the market is analyzed on the basis of product and end-user. Based on the product, the study includes endodontic consumables and instruments. The endodontic consumables segment is furthermore sub-segmented into obturation, access preparation, and shaping and cleaning. The instruments segment is further sub-segmented into machine-assisted obturation systems, endodontic lasers, endodontic scalers, endodontic motors, apex locators and others. Based on the end-user, the study includes dental hospitals, dental clinics, and research institutes.



In the instrument segment, endodontic motor instrument sub-segment is anticipated to hold the largest share due to its preference by dental practitioners for performing a quick and safer root canal process. Recently, with the introduction of nickel-titanium alloy instruments in the field of dentistry is positively influencing the growth of the market. Due to its superelasticity and shape memory characteristics, NiTi instruments have been demonstrated to preserve the original anatomy, shape, and position in space of the apical foramen are expected to further boost the segment growth.



Regional Analysis



North America is Anticipated to Dominate the Global Industry During the Forecast Period



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the U.S., more than 18% of children population (5 to 19 years) and 31.6% of adults (20 to 44 years) suffered from dental caries in from 2011 to 2014. However, the number decreased in the following year through 2016, with a 13% prevalence of untreated dental caries.



Moreover, the rapid growth in the old age population, rising number of dentists and dental practices, growing dental tourism and increasing spending ability combined with an increase in incomes of people are driving the growth of the market in this region.



Dental Tourism companies and corporate dental chains are increasingly advertising "all-inclusive" travel packages that include dental procedures, hotel room reservations, side trips to tourist attractions, and airline tickets to lure international clients.



Competitive Analysis



The key players featured in the report are Brasseler USA, Danaher Corporation, DiaDent Group International, COLTENE Group, FKG Dentaire SA, Dentsply Sirona, Septodont Holding, Ivoclar Vivadent, Inc., MICRO MEGA, and MANI, INC.



Endo-Clear Endodontic Solution by Diadent Group International



According to the manufacturer, the waterbased (17%) formulation affords important advantages over gels and creams; it improves access to the hard-to-reach apical area for optimal removal of the smear layer, and it is easier to remove at the end of the procedure.



Trends



Currently, there is a trend in reciprocating file usage for nonsurgical endodontic treatment. Reciprocating files require a fewer number of actual files to prepare a root canal system as compared to rotary files and have demonstrated better cyclic fatigue resistance against file separation.



The addition of ultrasonic and sonic instrumentation as a part of the endodontic treatment armamentarium has enabled dentists to better locate calcified canals, prepare root-ends in endodontic surgery, and/or clean residual canal debris from the canal walls after endodontic canal preparation.



