Global Endoscopy Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2012 -- Global Endoscopy market to grow at a CAGR of 6.64 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the technological advancements. The Global Endoscopy market has also been witnessing the trend of increasing demand for minimally invasive surgery using endoscopy. However, the lack of trained surgeons could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Endoscopy Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Endoscopy market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Olympus Medical Systems Corp., Pentax Medical Co. (HOYA Corp.), KARL STORZ GmbH and Co. KG, and Boston Scientific Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Stryker Corp., Fujifilm Holdings Corp., Conmed Corp., Richard Wolf Medical Instruments Corp., Ethicon Endo Surgery Inc., Minntech Corp., Accellent Inc., Safestitch Medical Inc., Covidien plc, Aesculap Inc. Welch Allyn Inc., Cook Medical Inc., and NiTi Surgical Solutions.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

