Global Endoscopy Market by Product, Application & Technology (2011 - 2016)

Endoscopy devices are one of the pivotal devices that provide clinical solutions to the demands of fast-paced world by allowing close examination of internal organs and body structures. Unlike other medical imaging devices like X-rays, a tube-like instrument called endoscope is inserted directly inside the organ which provides comprehensive details of the organs under study. Ageing population, increased awareness & acceptance of endoscopic techniques, increase in the no. of endoscopic procedures as well as advancements in endoscopic technologies are the major drivers for the market whereas dearth of trained surgeons, high cost of endoscopic equipments pose as a major deterrent for the growth of the market. The market is dominated by global players like Olympus, Karl Storz GmbH & Co., Pentax Medical Co., Richard Wolf GmbH, Smith & Nephew, Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson- Ethicon Endo Surgery (EES) among others.



Global endoscopy market is broadly segmented into the following product categories; rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, endoscopy visualization systems, endoscopic ultrasounds, endoscopy fluid management systems and endoscope accessories. Introduction of new, but expensive technologies such as HD cameras, 3DHD systems, HDTV three-chip systems, Narrow Band Imaging, Capsule Endoscopy, Natural Orifice Transluminal Endoscopic Surgery (NOTES), Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS), Mucosal Ablation Therapy, Robotic Endoscopes, etc. are expected to drive the global endoscopy market for the coming five years.



Flexible endoscopes and endoscopy visualization systems are two prominent product segments which are currently driving the global endoscopy market. For the coming five years, endoscope accessories, flexible endoscopes and endoscopy visualization systems will witness a growth rate of 15.2%, 10% & 10% respectively while demand for rigid endoscope will remain steady and will register a growth rate of 3.5%. Endoscopy visualization systems will witness an upsurge in demand due to introduction of 3DHD systems, HD cameras and with increased adoption of HDTV three-chip systems by the hospitals. Endoscopic accessories product segment will continue to register strong growth due to incessant launch of new endoscopic accessories. The reusable accessories market is also slated to rebound from its decline as more physicians discontinue purchasing disposables accessories and renew purchases of reusable accessories.



Narrow Band Imaging (NBI), NOTES, Pill Cam, PACS, Mucosal Ablation Therapy and Robotic Endoscopes are the prominent technologies that are currently driving the global endoscopy market. North America is currently leading the global endoscopy market in terms of technology. In the next five years, North America is further expected to lead the endoscopy market in terms of technology adoption & its usage by the endoscopists/surgeons. The North American market is followed by the Japanese market, which has always been on the forefront in terms of technology. Europe is expected to follow the North American & Japanese trend. Rate of technology development & adoption has always been low in the Asian countries. Similar trend is expected to be continued for the coming 5 years in the Asian region.



Scope of the Report



The endoscopy market research report provides comprehensive analysis on global market of endoscopy by products/devices, applications, and technology. Each of the market segments are further drilled down at granular level to provide in-depth information on the global scenario.



Global Endoscopy Market, By Products



Rigid Endoscopes

Arthroscopy

Laparoscopy

Urology

Gynaecology

Neuroendoscopy

General Surgery & Others

Flexible Endoscopes

Laryngoscopy

Rhinoscopy

Pharyngoscopy

Sigmoidoscopy

Colonoscopy

Gastroscopy/Enteroscopy

Bronchoscopy

Cystoscopy

Laparoscopy & Others

Endoscopy Visualization Systems

Endoscopic Cameras

Endoscopic Light Sources

Wireless Displays, Monitors, Transmitters & Receivers

Voice Activation & Device Control

Medical Grade Digital Printers & Others

Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS)

Endoscopy Fluid Management Systems

Endoscope Accessories

Carts

Light Cables

Channel Cleaning Brushes/Cleaning Brushes

Mouthpieces

Biopsy Valves

Suction Polyp Trap

Quick Catch Polyp Trap

Distal Attachment

Spray Catheters

Overtubes

Fluid-Flushing Devices

Couplers And Splitters

Biopsy Forceps

Snares

Needle Holders/Needle Forceps

Surgical Dissectors & Others



Global Endoscopy Market, By Applications



Gastrointestinal (Gi) Endoscopy

Respitaory Tract Endoscopy (Bronchoscopy)

Ear Endoscopy (Otoscopy)

Urinary Tract Endoscopy (Cystoscopy)

Laparoscopy

Arthroscopy

Mediastinoscopy

Aminoscopy

Fetoscopy

Panendoscopy

Obstetrics/Gynaecology & Others



Global Endoscopy Market, By Technology



Robotic Endoscopes

Pillcam Technology (Capsule Endoscopy)

Narrow Band Imaging (Nbi) Technology

Picture Archiving & Communications System (Pacs) Technology

Natural Orifice Transluminal Endoscopic Surgery (Notes)

Mucosal Ablation Therapy

Chromoendoscopy



For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/report-542469