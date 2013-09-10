Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Endovascular Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Endovascular Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices market to grow at a CAGR of 10.67 percent over the period 201-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the high prevalence of abdominal aortic aneurysms. The Global Endovascular Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices market has also been witnessing the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries. However, the risk of complications and re-interventions associated with endovascular abdominal aortic aneurysm repair procedures could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Endovascular Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Endovascular Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Cook Medical Inc., Endologix Inc., Medtronic Inc., and W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Aptus Endosystems Inc., Cardiatis S.A., Cordis Corp., JOTEC GmbH, LeMaitre Vascular Inc., Lombard Medical Technologies PLC, Nano Endoluminal, Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corp., and TriVascular Inc..

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Cook Medical Inc., Endologix Inc., Medtronic Inc., and W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.; Aptus Endosystems Inc., Cardiatis S.A., Cordis Corp., JOTEC GmbH, LeMaitre Vascular Inc., Lombard Medical Technologies PLC, Nano Endoluminal, Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corp., and TriVascular Inc..



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