Global Energy Drinks Report 2012

Key Market Issues

Just three regions, Asia, North America and West Europe, account for over 80% of global energy drinks consumption; Asia remains the powerhouse accounting for nearly 40%.



In 2011 Asia also topped the regional growth ranking (23%), and accounted for close to 50% of global incremental energy drinks volumes.



Whilst all Asian countries registered positive performance, in China consumption more than doubled. Red Bull Beverage Company's focus on strengthening its distribution network in key cities and the entrance of new local players, attracted by the high profit returns, were primary factors behind this performance



Key Highlights

Energy drinks remained unstoppable in 2011, with global volumes registering an 18% increase vs. an average soft drinks growth of just over 4%. Once the smallest category in the global soft drinks arena, energy drinks overtook iced/rtd coffee drinks in 201



Original energy remains the flavor of choice, but existing producers, as well as new entrants, are branching out into flavor mixes, or single flavor variants such as lemon, in a bid to differentiate and address consumer taste preferences



Overall, carbonated variants still account for the majority of global energy drinks consumption, however share is slipping year on year. This is primarily attributable to the preference for non-carbonated product in the Asia energy drinks market



Energy drinks are typically purchased in off-premise. Whilst energy drinks are frequently used as mixers in pubs/clubs/bars, on-premise channels have seen a reduction in footfall in many markets due to the severity of economic downturn



