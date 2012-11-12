Global Energy-Efficient Information and Communication Technologies Enabled Energy Savings Market 2011-2015

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Energy-Efficient Information and Communication Technologies (EEICT)-enabled Energy Savings market to grow at a CAGR of 21.47 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to support a complex billing process. The Global EEICT-enabled Energy Savings market has also been witnessing carbon emissions trading. However, increased exposure to cyber-attacks could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Energy-Efficient Information and Communication Technologies (EEICT)-enabled Energy Savings Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global EEICT-enabled Energy Savings market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Landis+Gyr AG, Echelon Corp., Itron Inc., Elster Group SE, and GE Energy LLC.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Sensus Ltd. and Iskraemeco.



