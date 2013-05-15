Global Energy Efficient Motor Market (2012-2018): Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast Report Available at ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- The advent of industrialization across the globe is boosting the usage of electric motors and resulting in automation of various industries (http://www.researchmoz.us/energy-efficient-motor-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2012-2018-report.html). Such industries require huge energy efficient motors in order to minimize the extra cost of production, owing to which the energy efficient motor market is experiencing rapid growth across the globe. Due to the amendment of NEMA definitions from 1997, motor manufacturers have to adhere to the standards as prescribed. This has resulted in fuelling the energy efficient motor market worldwide.



Most waste water treatment plants and water supplies comprise of pumps and other blower motors. These motors account for almost 85% to 90% energy costs. Energy efficient motors help in curbing the extra energy costs involved in performing such operations. Some of the vital benefits like low heat output, long bearing life, better insulation, more tolerance due to phase imbalance and overload conditions are helping the energy efficient motor market grow effectively. Owing to the high cost involved in the production of such motors, many manufacturers are refraining from manufacturing these energy efficient motors. Thus, high cost is acting as one of the inhibiting factors the market. However, the frequent amendments made by NEMA’s are opening new market opportunities for the energy efficient motor market.



Some of the key players of the energy efficient motor market include, Emerson Motor Company, ABB Limited, Baumuller Nurnberg GMBH, GE Energy, Siemens AG, Crompton Greaves Ltd, Vacon PLC, Wolong Electric Group, Sew-Eurodrive Gmbh and Co Kg, Hindmotors and Power Efficiency Corporation.



