Global Energy Harvesting Devices Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Energy Harvesting Devices market to grow at a CAGR of 18.2 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand in consumer electronics. The Global Energy Harvesting Devices market has also been witnessing the miniaturization of energy harvesting devices. However, the high cost of implementation could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Energy Harvesting Devices Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Energy Harvesting Devices market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Enocean GmbH, Linear Technology Corp., Lord Corp., and Perpetuum Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Advanced Linear Devices Inc., Cymbet Corp., Ferro Solutions, Global Thermoelectric and Powercast Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



Research portfolio in the Hardware series includes reports on the Smartphone Market, GPS Market, RFID Market, NFC Market, MEMS Market, PCB Market, OLED Market, DRAM Market, Barcode Scanner Market, Smart Card Market, POS Market, Microcontrollers Market, NAND Flash Market.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/91979/global-energy-harvesting-devices-market-2011-2015.html