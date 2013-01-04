Global Energy Management Information System Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Energy Management Information System (EMIS) market to grow at a CAGR of 3 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing focus on emission reduction. The Global Energy Management Information System market has also been witnessing an increased number of mergers and acquisitions. However, the lack of awareness of energy saving and EMISs could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Energy Management Information System Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Energy Management Information System market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include ABB Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, and Schneider Electric SA.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Alerton Technologies Inc., American Auto-Matrix Inc., Automated Logic Corp., Barrington Systems Inc., Cimetrics Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Control Pak International, Control Systems International, Delta Controls Inc., Echelon Corp., Energy Control Systems Inc., HI Solutions Inc., Johnson Controls Inc., Novar Controls Corp., Solidyne Corp., Control Concepts Inc., Philips Teletrol Systems Inc., The Trane Co., Tridium Inc., Verdiem Corp., 1E Ltd., Apogee Interactive Inc., Automated Energy Inc., Comverge Technologies Inc., Engage Networks Inc., Global Power Products Inc., Infotility Inc., Dell Inc., Powerit Solutions LLC, Rockwell Automation Inc., Veris Industries Inc., and WebGen Systems Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/91931/global-energy-management-information-system-market-2011-2015.html