Global Engineering Plastics Market 2012-2016 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Engineering Plastics market to reach US$69.12 billion by 2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for lightweight products. The Global Engineering Plastics market has also been witnessing an increasing number of mergers and acquisitions. However, the need to comply with government regulations and guidelines could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Engineering Plastics Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Engineering Plastics market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are BASF SE, Bayer AG, The Dow Chemical Co., and E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Co. (DuPont).



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Koninklijke DSM N.V., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., and Solvay S.A.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

