Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2012 -- Engineering plastics are specialty plastics capable of high level of performance in a variety of environments. Engineering plastics possess superior mechanical, chemical and thermal properties along with light weight and high strength characteristics that allow these plastics to replace metals and glass in many applications. Engineering plastics offers dimensional stability with high impact, temperature, flame, and moisture resistance. The presence of such diverse properties makes them suitable for use in myriad and diverse applications. The applications for engineering plastics ranges from automotives and electrical and electronic components to medical, construction, industrial and consumer appliances. For example, usage of light weight engineering plastics in the automotive applications in lieu of heavier steel not only reduces vehicle weight but also increases fuel efficiency.
This study estimates the global market of engineering plastics from 2010 to 2017. Asia-Pacific is one of the most dominant markets for engineering plastics, accounting for 38.3% of the global market in 2011. It is the fastest growing region for the engineering plastics market both in terms of production and consumption. Engineering plastics owing to their advanced and better quality characteristics are one of the fastest growing segments of today's plastics industry. With continuous development and innovative plastics technologies, metals and glass are continuously being replaced by lighter materials. In the end-user industries such as automotive, metal car components are increasingly being replaced by lighter materials such as engineering plastics.
This market research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global engineering plastics market. The report provides a comprehensive review of major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, winning imperatives, challenges, and key issues in the market. The market is further segmented and forecasted for major geographic regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World that include key growth regions such as China and India. Major countries with the market volumes and revenues are covered for each of the region. Competitive scenario and market share of the top players in the market has been discussed in detail. The top players of the industry are profiled in detail with their recent developments and other strategic industry activities.
