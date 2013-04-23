Global Engineering Service Outsourcing Market 2012-2016 - World Engineering Service Outsourcing Industry Share,Size,Trends,Growth,Analysis and Forecast to 2016 : MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Engineering Service Outsourcing (ESO) market to grow at a CAGR of 25.78 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need for cost reduction. The Global ESO market has also been witnessing the emergence of India as key ESO destination. However, the concerns related to intellectual property (IP) could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global ESO Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global ESO market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., TCS Ltd., and Wipro Ltd.

Other vendors mentioned in the report are: Aricent Group, Beyondsoft Corp., Clasoft Labs India Pvt. Ltd., Cybage Software Pvt. Ltd., EPAM Systems, GlobalLogic, Infotech Enterprises Ltd., iGate Corp., KPIT Cummins Infosystems Ltd., Luxoft, L and T IES, MindTree Ltd., Mindfire Solutions, QuEST Global Services Pte. Ltd., Sonata Software Ltd., Symphony Teleca Corp., Tata ELXSI Ltd., Tech Mahindra and Mahindra Satyam, and Vanceinfo Technologies Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



