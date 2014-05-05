Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Engineering Services Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

About Engineering Services

Engineering services include design services for building and infrastructure projects, design services for industrial processes and industrial equipment, design services for environmental projects, construction management of projects, and asset management and operation of industrial processes. Vendors in the Global Engineering Services market provide technical services for construction projects. They also assist end-users in various activities such as procurement and funding of projects, asset management, feasibility studies, process management, procurement of contractors and suppliers, project design and management, and quality management assessment and accreditation.

Analysts forecast the Global Engineering Services Market will grow at a CAGR of 3.57 percent over the period 2013-2018.

Covered in this Report

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Engineering Services market during the period 20142018. To calculate the market size and the vendor share, the report considers the revenue generated from engineering services. The report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the four major vendors in the Global Engineering Services market. In addition, the report discusses the major growth drivers that influence the growth of the market. It also outlines the challenges faced by the vendors and the market at large, as well as the key trends that will contribute to the growth of the market.

Global Engineering Services Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Engineering Services market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Key Vendors

Bechtel Group Inc.

Fluor Corp.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.

URS Corp.



Other Prominent Vendors



AECOM Technology Corp.

ARCADIS NV

Altran Technologies

CH2M Hill Co. Ltd.

China Power Engineering Consulting Group

JGC Corp

KBR Inc.

Mott McDonald Group Ltd.

Worley Parsons Ltd.

WS Atkins plc.

Market Driver

Increasing Outsourcing of Manufacturing Processes.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Market Challenge

Lack of Skilled Engineers.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Market Trend

Increasing Focus on International Trade Services.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Bechtel Group Inc., Fluor Corp., SNC-Lavalin Group Inc., URS Corp., AECOM Technology Corp., ARCADIS NV, Altran Technologies, CH2M Hill Co. Ltd., China Power Engineering Consulting Group, JGC Corp, KBR Inc., Mott McDonald Group Ltd., Worley Parsons Ltd., WS Atkins plc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153528/global-engineering-services-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

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Naperville

Illinois

United States

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