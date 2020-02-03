Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2020 -- This report focuses on the Global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.



The key players covered in this study

Autodesk

Bentley Systems

Dassault Systemes

Nemetschek

HCL Technologies

Siemens PLM Software

SAP

Synopsys

PTC

ANSYS

Altium

Hexagon

Altair Engineering

ESI Group



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

CAD Software

CAM Software

CAE Software

AEC Software

EDA Software



Market segment by Application, split into

Design Automation

Plant Design

Product Design & Testing

Drafting & 3D Modeling

Others



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



The study objectives of this report are:

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



