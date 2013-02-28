Global ENT Devices Market 2012-2016 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global ENT Devices market to grow at a CAGR of 7.37 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the advancements in the Cochlear Implant Devices segment. The Global ENT Devices market has also been witnessing an increase in the number of acquisitions and new entrants. However, problems with voice prosthesis and hearing aid device batteries could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.
Global ENT Devices Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it covers the Global ENT Devices market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The key vendors dominating this market space are Cochlear Ltd., Siemens Healthcare, Sonova Holding AG, Starkey Laboratories Inc., Widex A/S, and William Demant Holding A/S.
The other vendors mentioned in the report are GN ReSound A/S, Unitron Hearing Inc., Sonic Innovations Inc., Panasonic Corp., Rexton Inc., Beltone, Miracle-Ear Inc., MED-EL GmbH, Neurelec SA, Nuear Hearing Aids Inc., Bernafon, American Hearing Systems Inc., Audiosync Inc., Zounds Inc., and Avada Hearing Care.
