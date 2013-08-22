Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Enteral Feeding Devices market to grow at a CAGR of 6.23 percent over the period 2012- 2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing number of preterm births. The Global Enteral Feeding Devices market has also been witnessing the increasing use of low-profile feeding tubes. However, the complications with enteral feeding tubes could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market 2012- 2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions. It also covers the Global Enteral Feeding Devices market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Abbott Laboratories, Covidienplc, Fresenius Kabi AG, and Moog Inc.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Amsino International Inc., Applied Medical Technology Inc., Caesarea Medical Electronics, CORPAK MedSystems Inc., Nestl HealthCare Nutrition Inc., and Vygon Corp.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Abbott Laboratories, Covidienplc, Fresenius Kabi AG, Moog Inc., Amsino International Inc., Applied Medical Technology Inc., Caesarea Medical Electronics, CORPAK MedSystems Inc., Nestl HealthCare Nutrition Inc., and Vygon Corp.



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