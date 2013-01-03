Global Enterprise Asset Management Applications Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Enterprise Asset Management Applications market to grow at a CAGR of 6.45 over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the demand for improved enterprise-wide performance visibility. The Global Enterprise Asset Management Applications market has also been witnessing an increasing focus on real-time information management. However, the lack of internal cross-functional collaboration could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Enterprise Asset Management Applications Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Enterprise Asset Management Applications market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include IBM Corp., SAP AG, Oracle Corp., and ABB Ltd.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Industrial and Financial Systems (IFS) AB, Infor Global Solutions, Invensys Avantis Inc., AssetPoint LLC, AssetWorks Inc., Blue Mountain Quality Resources Inc., NRX Global Inc., QAD Inc., and ViryaNet Ltd.



