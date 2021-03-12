DUBLIN, DUBLIN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2021 -- Enterprise Collaboration Market Dynamics (including market size, share, trends, growth, forecast, and industry analysis)



Key Drivers



Some of the key drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global enterprise collaboration market include the increasing trend of BYOD and other mobility solutions and the growing emphasis on flexibility and network accessibility for employees. The rapid digitalization and implementation of cloud-based solutions have surged the volume of data and data centers in various industries. This is one of the major factors that is driving the growth of the enterprise collaboration market share in terms of revenue. Moreover, the rising usage of social networking websites and mobile devices for collaboration in the past decade, is further propelling the market's demand. Enterprise social collaboration (ESC) solutions have allowed the end-users to connect with each other from across the globe.



The rising awareness related to the benefits of enterprise collaboration solutions, such as allows optimal productivity and performance, reduce travel and phone costs, and provides flexibility and agility for enterprises, are further driving the market growth. The enterprise collaboration market size is also expanding due to the emergence of coronavirus. The outbreak of the COIVD-19 pandemic has surged the trend of work from home, which in turn, is indirectly impacting the market's demand. Various large players are encouraging the use of collaboration tools for employees who are working from their homes. Between March 11 to March 18, 2020, the Microsoft Teams platform experienced 12 million new users apart from the daily basis audience. In addition to this, in the same year, the company launched the new Teams features, which is designed to improve the remote meeting experience.



Enterprise Collaboration Market's leading Manufacturers:



- IBM Corporation

- Microsoft

- VMware, Inc.

- Atlassian

- Cisco Systems, Inc.

- Google LLC

- Adobe

- Facebook

- Igloo Software

- PagerDuty Inc.



Organization Size Segment Drivers



On the basis of the organization size coverage, the large enterprises is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The rising deployment of different enterprise collaboration solutions to enable organizations to monitor the progress of various activities regarding the business procedures is boosting the segment's growth. Additionally, it allows the team to communicate through a single platform. The increasing number of businesses and the rapid digitization in various sectors have supported the large enterprises towards the adoption of enterprise collaboration solutions for easy coordination and administration.



Enterprise Collaboration Market Segmentation:



Segmentation by Deployment:



- Cloud

- On-Premise



Segmentation by End-Use Industry:



- IT and Telecom

- Banking, Finance, and Insurance

- Retail

- Education

- Healthcare

- Manufacturing

- Others



Segmentation by Organization Size:



- Small and Medium Enterprises

- Large Enterprises



Segmentation by Region:



- North America



o United States of America

o Canada



- Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of APAC



- Europe



o United Kingdom

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe



- RoW



o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of the world (remaining countries of the LAMEA region)



