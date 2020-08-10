Global Enterprise Collaboration Market Will Reach USD 49.88 Billion CAGR 8.5%

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2020 -- Global Enterprise Collaboration Market was valued at USD 30.55 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 49.88 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 8.5%.



Enterprise collaboration is a system of communication that enables employees and teams within the enterprises to share information with each other on projects, via collaboration platforms, unified communication tools, file synchronization and sharing exchanges, enterprise social networking tools, corporate intranet portals and other project management solutions. Key benefits of encompassing an enterprise collaboration strategy include:



- Enhanced productivity and efficiency throughout the enterprise

- Seamless coordination among project workflows and teams

- Streamlining work and empowering business performances



These are enterprise video conferencing tools used by diverse workforce or remote teams to conduct live video conferences that allow the users to have virtual meetings, chat, collaborate and share document and discuss project workflows in real-time. Some of the popular video conferencing solutions include- Skype, Zoom, Webex, and others.



File Synchronization and Sharing

Enterprise file synchronization and sharing (EFSS) refers to solutions used within the enterprises to securely share and sync files, project documents, videos and images across multiple devices. EFSS

solutions allow enterprises to use cloud storages or on-premises storages as per their compliance needs. Some popular EFSS solutions include- Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive and others

Unified Messaging



Unified messaging solutions enables employees within the enterprise to share and send messages to each other via mailbox. This include email messages, instant messaging, chats, and emergency communications and notifications. Some major unified messaging tools include- Software AG's Universal Messaging, Google Hangouts Chat and others.



Portals and Intranet Platforms



Intranet portals are collaborative platforms that unifies access to enterprise-wide information and application on an intranet. This is used for corporation communications, employee engagement and conversations, knowledge sharing, enterprise search and more. Some major enterprise intranet platforms include- Jive Intranet Platform, Microsoft SharePoint and others.



Market Dynamics



The global Enterprise Collaboration market is estimate to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2019-2027, as enterprise are looking for communication and collaboration tools for enhanced team productivity and efficiency. The rising demand for unified communication platforms from emerging and developing economies such as Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa, would fuel the market growth in the coming years



The market in Asia Pacific Region is projected to exhibit the highest growth at a CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for unified collaboration and communication solutions in emerging economies such as China, India and others.



In the Solution segment, Enterprise Video segment is expected to dominate the Enterprise Collaboration market throughout the forecast period



Among the Industry segment, IT & Telecom, Healthcare and Retail & CPG industry segments is expected to drive the market demand for enterprise collaboration solutions.



Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Atlassian Corporation PLC, Vonage Networks LLC,Fuze Inc., 8x8, Inc, Igloo, Inc, Facebook, Inc, VMware, Inc., Slack technologies, Inc, Microsoft Coporation, IBM Corporation.



Market Segmentation

By Enterprise Size

- Small and Medium Size Enterprises

- Large Enterprise



By Components

- Solutions

o Enterprise Video

o Gateways and Intranet Platform

o File Sharing and Synchronization

o Enterprise Social Network

o Others

- Services

o Managed Services

o Professional Services



By Industry Vertical

- BFSI

- Retail

- Public Sector

- Healthcare

- IT & Telecommunication

- Others



By Region

- North America

- Latin America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Middle East & Africa



