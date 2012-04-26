Global Enterprise Content Management Market 2011-2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2012 -- The Global Enterprise Content Management market is expected to reach US$6.7 billion by 2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to comply with government regulations and to maintain well-organized, easily accessible document and file records for potential audits, corporate governance, regulatory compliance, and litigation. The Global Enterprise Content Management market has also been witnessing the emergence of cloud-based solutions. However, purchasing and implementing an enterprise content management solution is expensive, which could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Enterprise Content Management Market 2011–2015 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it discusses the Global Enterprise Content Management market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include IBM Corp., OpenText Corp., EMC Corp., and Microsoft Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:

- What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

- What key trends is this market subject to?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



To view the detailed table of contents for this report kindly visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/64995/global-enterprise-content-management-market-20112015.html