Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Enterprise Content Management Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Enterprise Content Management market to grow at a CAGR of 12.4 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need for regulatory compliance. The Global Enterprise Content Management market has also been witnessing an increased adoption of ECM in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). However, existence of in-house content management solutions could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Enterprise Content Management market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Enterprise Content Management market in the Americas, the EMEA, and the APAC regions, its market landscape, and growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space include EMC Corp., Hewlett-Packard Co., Hyland Software Inc., IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., and SpringCM Inc.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are Alfresco Software Inc., Ever Team, Fabasoft AG, Fujitsu Ltd., KnowledgeTree Inc., Kofax, Laserfiche Inc., Newgen Software Technologies Ltd., Perceptive Software Inc., Saperion AG, Siav, and Systemware Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Companies Mentioned



EMC Corp., Hewlett-Packard Co., Hyland Software Inc., IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., SpringCM Inc., Alfresco Software Inc., Ever Team, Fabasoft AG, Fujitsu Ltd., KnowledgeTree Inc., Kofax, Laserfiche Inc., Newgen Software Technologies Ltd., Perceptive Software Inc., Saperion AG, Siav, and Systemware Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/107820/global-enterprise-content-management-market-2012-2016.html