Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Enterprise Data Management Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

About Enterprise Data Management

Enterprise Data management solutions help organizations to profile, cleanse, standardize, and de-duplicate data related to finance, operations, marketing, risk management, and vendor relations. Enterprise data management helps enterprises to remove organizational data issues and conflicts resulting from the mismanagement of information and data. Enterprise data management automatically acquires data from enterprise systems, applications, and from third-party cloud services. After data are captured, they are checked for consistency and integrity in order to provide high-quality information to end-users or improve the quality of data.

Analysts forecast the Global Enterprise Data Management market will grow at a CAGR of 8.66 percent over the period 2013-2018.

Exhibit 1: Segments Included in the Scope of the Study



Source: TechNavio Analysis



Covered in this Report

The Global Enterprise Data Management market consists of several segments such as data stewardship, data standards, data processes, data governance, data quality management, and data architecture.The scope of the report includes the revenue generated from the following two segments such as Data Quality Management and Data Architecture.

Global Enterprise Data Management Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Enterprise Data Management market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Key Vendors

IBM Corp.

Informatica Corp.

Oracle Corp.

SAP AG

SAS Institute Inc.

Other Prominent Vendors



Adaptive Inc.

Cambridge Semantics Inc.

GoldenSource

Innovative Systems Inc.

Markit

Phasic Systems Inc.

SmartCo

Solix Technologies Inc.

Sybase Inc.

Talend



Key Market Driver

Increased Amount of Data Generated by Organizations.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Challenge

Lack of Awareness about Data Quality Tools.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Trend

Increasing Demand from SMEs.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



IBM Corp., Informatica Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP AG, SAS Institute Inc., Adaptive Inc., Cambridge Semantics Inc., GoldenSource, Innovative Systems Inc. , Markit, Phasic Systems Inc., SmartCo , Solix Technologies Inc., Sybase Inc., Talend



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/155796/global-enterprise-data-management-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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