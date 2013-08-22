Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Enterprise NAS Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Enterprise Network Attached Storage (NAS) market to grow at a CAGR of 22.85 percent CAGR percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the improved cost-efficiency caused by the adoption of NAS solutions. The Global Enterprise NAS market has also been witnessing increased adoption of NAS solutions from small and medium-sized enterprises. However, availability and reliability issues could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Enterprise NAS Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Enterprise NAS market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include EMC Corp., HP Co., IBM Corp., and NetApp Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are BlueArc Corp., Dell Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Oracle Corp., Panasas Inc., SolarWinds Inc., and Symantec Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



EMC Corp., HP Co., IBM Corp., NetApp Inc., BlueArc Corp., Dell Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Oracle Corp., Panasas Inc., SolarWinds Inc., and Symantec Corp.



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