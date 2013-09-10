Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Enterprise Network Firewall Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Enterprise Network Firewall market to grow at a CAGR of 0.68 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the rising network security threats. The Global Enterprise Network Firewall market has also been witnessing the increasing demand for SaaS-based security solutions. However, the adverse impact on network performance could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Enterprise Network Firewall Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC region; it also covers the Global Enterprise Network Firewall market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors dominating this space include Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Fortinet Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., and Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Other vendors mentioned in the report are Barracuda Networks Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Dell SonicWALL, McAfee Inc., Meraki Inc., Stonesoft Corp., and WatchGuard Technologies Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Fortinet Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., and Palo Alto Networks Inc.; Barracuda Networks Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Dell SonicWALL, McAfee Inc., Meraki Inc., Stonesoft Corp., and WatchGuard Technologies Inc.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/141078/global-enterprise-network-firewall-market-2012-2016.html