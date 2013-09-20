Global Enterprise Network Security Market:Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Global Enterprise Network Security Market 2012-2016



Global Enterprise Network Security market to grow at a CAGR of 6.6 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing virtualization of servers. The Global Enterprise Network Security market has also been witnessing an increasing adoption of network security solutions by small and medium business. However, the increasing complexity in implementing network security solutions due to growing IT infrastructure could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Enterprise Network Security Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Enterprise Network Security market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Cisco Systems Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc., and McAfee Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are IBM Corp., Hewlett-Packard Co., Microsoft Corp., SonicWALL Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Trend Micro, Sourcefire Inc., F5 Networks, Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Array Networks Inc., Symantec Corp., WatchGuard Technologies Inc., Nortel Networks Corp., and Clavister AB.



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Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

- What are key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary

2. List of Abbreviations

3. Introduction

4. Market Research Methodology



Market Research Process

Research Design

Research Methodology



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5. Scope of the Report

Market Overview

Product Offerings



6. Market Landscape

7. Geographical Segmentation

8. Key Leading Countries



USA

UK



9. Vendor Landscape

10. Buying Criteria

11. Market Growth Drivers

12. Drivers and their Impact

13. Market Challenges

14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

15. Market Trends

16. Key Vendor Analysis

17. Other Reports in this Series



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