Global Enterprise Service Bus Suite Market 2012-2016 New REport

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Enterprise Service Bus Suite market to grow at a CAGR of 9.96 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to integrate various enterprise applications. The Global Enterprise Service Bus Suite market has also been witnessing the emergence of cloud-based solutions. However, the complex IT infrastructure of large enterprises could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Enterprise Service Bus Suite Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Enterprise Service Bus Suite market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and Software AG.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Tibco Software Inc., Progress Software Inc., MuleSoft Inc., and Red Hat Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

