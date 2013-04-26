Global Enterprise Spending on Mobile Communication Market 2012 - 2016 - World Enterprise Spending on Mobile Communication Industry Share,Size,Trends and Forecast to 2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Enterprise Spending on Mobile Communication to grow at a CAGR of 4.72 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing need for enterprise mobility. The Global Enterprise Spending on Mobile Communication space has also been witnessing the growing availability of corporate communication packages. However, the growing concern regarding data security could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



To Read the Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166933



TechNavio's report, Global Enterprise Spending on Mobile Communication 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it covers the Global Enterprise Spending on Mobile Communication landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space are Vodafone Group plc, China Mobile Ltd., Verizon Communications Ltd., and AT&T Inc.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are China Unicom Ltd., Deutsche Telekom AG, Orange S.A., Sprint Nextel Corp., Telefonica S.A., Telenor Group, and T-Mobile International AG.



To Buy the Copy Of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-enterprise-spending-on-mobile-communication-2012-2016



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Latest Reports:



Global Engineering Service Outsourcing Market 2012-2016 : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166702



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Engineering Service Outsourcing (ESO) market to grow at a CAGR of 25.78 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need for cost reduction. The Global ESO market has also been witnessing the emergence of India as key ESO destination. However, the concerns related to intellectual property (IP) could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global ESO Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global ESO market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



OSS-BSS Software Market in India 2012-2016 : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166543



TechNavio's analysts forecast the OSS-BSS Software market in India to grow at a CAGR of 16.49 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing adoption of convergent billing systems. The OSS-BSS Software market in India has also been witnessing the increasing demand for customized OSS-BSS software. However, the difficulty in integration of OSS-BSS software with existing telecom systems could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the OSS-BSS Software market in India 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the OSS-BSS Software market in India market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



About Us



MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are especially designed to save time and money of our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://indiamarketreports.blogspot.com/