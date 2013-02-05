Global Enterprise Streaming Media Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2011 to 2017: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- WinterGreen Research announces that it has a new study on Streaming Media Software: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2011-2017. The study has 529 pages and 154 tables and figures.



Enterprise use of streaming media is for training, marketing, partner communication, departmental communication, and live streaming of events. Collaboration depends on media exchange. Every industry uses media. The studios and the broadcasters use streaming media exclusively. Streaming media files are current, they are short or they are massive. They may be somewhere in between.



It is an ongoing challenge for many enterprise organizations to maximize the expertise of scarce subject matter experts. Recent increases in outsourcing make this challenge more significant. These subject matter experts need to be able to communicate complex thoughts visually. Travel for in-face meetings reduces productivity, is costly, and can cause significant delays and missed deadlines.



Enterprise sales people need to travel for face to face meetings with customers. Everyone else in the organization can and does attend virtual meetings. Streaming media supports those encounters.



Streaming media is poised to improve productivity at the enterprise middle management and lower level of the enterprise as more people have a global reach. Streaming media can provide communication across geographical boundaries, letting teams achieve collaboration in many different working environments. Enterprises recognize that video communications, live webcasts, on-demand recordings of meetings, executive presentations, training, and product information help build competitive advantage, maximize efficiency and increase the bottom line. Delivery of video communications is complex.



Streaming media is able to reach millions of viewers simultaneously. Marketing strategy is leveraging demand for images and video that is more compelling than documents and power point. An effective enterprise video communications solution includes offerings for live video, video on-demand, digital signage, and syndication. Distribution to various viewer platforms is being extended as cell phones, ipads, and readers extend the variety of viewing platforms.



600 mobile telecom brands use Real to provide world-class messaging services. Mobile video services seek to leverage the enhanced capability of the networks, increasing popularity and affordability of smartphones, and improvements in the mobile video business. More than 600 mobile telecom brands use Real to provide world-class messaging services. With elements of fun, personalization and interoperability, systems are anticipated to achieve rapid growth.



Network upgrades put mobile video on the fast track. Changes and improvements in the mobile video ecosystem act as stimulants for the adoption of mobile video services. Key areas of bandwidth, ease of use, and content availability support to the development of the mobile video business.



Network improvements allow faster data transfer speeds with lower latency. The development and deployment of mobile broadcasting technology is leveraging those higher speed transmission capabilities. Mobile operators seek to monetize rising demand for mobile video, particularly given the huge strain that bandwidth-rich video and streaming television can put on a mobile network.



According to Susan Eustis, the primary author of the study, “Streaming media permits collaborative interactive presentations. Streaming media is far superior to static presentations. Collaboration between teams worldwide permits the enterprise to work on projects 24x7, with the streaming media providing information to the next team about the state of a project.”



Enterprise streaming media markets at $336.1 million in 2010 are anticipated to reach $1.1 billion by 2017. Growth is the result of the improved visualization brought by video.

