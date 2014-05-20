Global Enterprise Video Market - Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Transparency Market Research Reports included a detailed market survey and analysis trends on “Enterprise Video Market”. This report also includes more info about basic overview of the industry including definitions, applications and global market industry structure.



The rapid globalization has increased the need for effective communication systems. Companies have been experiencing an escalating need of video interfaces for communication purposes, owing to its ability to increase outreach and productivity. Thus, enterprise video services are used on a large extent in these areas. The market is segmented on the basis of hardware, such as video recording and storage devices, video casting devices, video management and control and video distribution. On the basis of software the market is classified as, video content management, video analytics software, video security software, video collaboration software, video asset management and video encoding and decoding software.



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Increasing BYOD culture and adoption of cloud technologies are the key driving forces for this market. Moreover, with the introduction of newer technologies, there has been innovation in advanced video platforms. Moreover, enterprise video service helps reduce overall capital expenditure and improves flexibility in remote conditions. As a result, enterprise video market is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period.



Similarly, on the basis of services market is segmented as consulting, system integration, managed services and other services. Further, the market is also segmented on the basis of delivery modes, such as web conferencing, video streaming, webcasting and video conferencing. Moreover, the enterprise video market is classified into different industry verticals which include banking and financial services (BFSI), academia and government, consumer goods and retail, media and entertainment, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and telecom and IT. The market is further segmented on the basis of applications, such as corporate communication, knowledge sharing and management and learning and development among others.



Technologically advanced countries of North America and Europe are leading markets for video enterprise industry. Emerging markets of Asia Pacific are expected to be major market share holders in the years to come owing to rapid technological changes and developments. Leading players in the enterprise video market are Avaya, Cisco Systems, Polycom, AVI-SPL Inc., At&T, Kaltura, Aver Information, Bt Conferencing, Hikvision, Ntt Communications, Huawei, Kontiki, Level 3 Communications, Tegrity, and Tremor Video among others. The key innovator companies in this field are Broadpeak, Altus365, Epiphan, Sonic Foundry, Librestream, Telestream, Vidyo and Vidtel.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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