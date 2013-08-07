Global Enterprise VSAT and NAS Market to 2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Global Enterprise Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) market to grow at a CAGR of 10.27 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the high return on investment. The Global Enterprise VSAT market has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of routers that have both terrestrial and satellite capabilities. However, the requirement for high initial investment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Enterprise VSAT Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Enterprise VSAT market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Global Enterprise Network Attached Storage (NAS) market to grow at a CAGR of 22.85 percent CAGR percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the improved cost-efficiency caused by the adoption of NAS solutions. The Global Enterprise NAS market has also been witnessing increased adoption of NAS solutions from small and medium-sized enterprises. However, availability and reliability issues could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Enterprise NAS Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Enterprise NAS market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Worldwide application server market revenues are forecast to grow 17.5% year-over-year from $7.4 billion in 2012 to $30.1 billion by 2019. This is in the context of a world communications infrastructure that is changing. Technology is enabling interaction, innovation, and sharing of knowledge in new ways and application servers promise to bring significant capability to enterprises seeking mission critical solutions to making the Internet available for productive, efficient use. Application server mobile extensions are integrated in the Web apps development environments of vendors. Application server development can create Web applications using business server pages. They can use the mobile extensions of the Web application server, which makes the special requirements and characteristics of mobile devices available.



According to Susan Eustis, lead author of the WinterGreen Research team that prepared the study, "Cloud computing, mobile computing, and smart devices represent the major forces impacting business process management (BPM) markets. IBM and others are leveraging patterns to gain competitive advantage in enterprise BPM markets. Managers use large BPM systems and small and mid-size business use the BPM cloud." Ms Eustis continued, "BPM is evolving cloud SaaS for business applications to accomplish work. The opportunity to implement apps that make automated process more responsive to the needs of customers, partners, suppliers, and distributors, people use business process management (BPM) as the need for automation tools to help workers is upon all of us."



The difference between operating systems (eg iOS, Android, Windows) gives consumers a strong reason to pick one manufacturer over another, and as result consumers are more likely to decide on which manufacturer they want before assessing other factors in these markets. In the TV and PC markets, consumers are less brand-orientated as the difference between mass-market products is far more subtle. Consumers’ desire for digital content can be utilised better, as more brand exclusives would help manufacturers to develop unique selling points.



