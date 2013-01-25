Global Environmental Network Inc. to Offer HAZWOPER Courses in 2013

Santa Ana, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- Global Environmental Network Inc., a leading health and safety engineering, consulting, and training company, has announced that it will now offer HAZWOPER (Hazardous Waste Operations and Emergency Response) courses, in addition to an already extensive selection of courses related to health and safety plan.



New courses include the 40 Hour HAZWOPER Initial General Site Worker (GSW) and the 24 Hour HAZWOPER Initial Occasional Site Worker (OSW). Below are available training dates:



- 40 Hour HAZWOPER Training: February 11-15

- 24 Hour HAZWOPER Training: February 11-13



The 40 hour program focuses on the training required for all personnel before they can enter a hazardous waste site, Superfund site, or RCRA site. This also applies to clean-up operations at businesses and industries which handle hazardous materials and hazardous wastes. A certificate of completion is provided to those who pass the exam on the final day. Annual refresher training is required.



This course is designed for occasional site workers as defined by Cal/OSHA Regulations Title 8 Section 5192 at and contains similar but less detailed information than the full 40?hour site?worker course. This course is not suitable for general site workers unless used as an extended annual refresher.



GENI’s Emergency Response Instructor Task Force is comprised of a specialized group. Instructors have a minimum of 15 years experience in the emergency response industry and typically have qualifications that include:



- HAZMAT / WMD Fire Responders and Instructors for the Fire Service and Refineries



- HAZMAT / WMD / Terrorist Fire Responder State Certified CSTI Instructors



- Fire Investigators and Inspectors for the Fire Service and private industry



- Advanced Chemical and Biological Responders State of CA Certified Paramedics / Rescue System I & II / Fire Command 1A & 1B /Fire Prevention



- Fire Captains/Paramedics for the largest cities/counties in the nation



About Global Environmental Network Inc.

For more than 19 years, Global Environmental Network Inc. has provided a wide range of environmental, health, safety and industrial hygiene services to a variety of clients. With a staff of experienced inspectors, consultants, engineers, and instructors, Global Environmental Network is an international leader in health and safety training services. They provide clients with the knowledge that will promote growth, safety, and strong environmental compliance. For additional information please visit, http://www.safetygeni.com.