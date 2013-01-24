Global Environmental Network Offering Monthly First Aid Courses

Santa Ana, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2013 -- Global Environmental Network, an environmental services and training concern with facilities in Anaheim and Oakland, California, recently announced that it will be offering monthly first aid courses at its Anaheim facility.



Global Environmental Network has for some time now offered courses in environmental protection, waste management, and hazardous materials handling, but it has not until now offered first aid courses. These courses go hand in hand with environmental training, as personnel responding to an environmental or biohazard condition may be called upon to perform first aid on victims of an environmental incident. Having staff trained in first aid procedures adds to a company’s workplace safety. Many companies investing in environmental training for their staff have expressed interest in first aid courses for cross training. As a company spokesman says, “Offering first aid courses is a natural complement to what we do and the training we provide.”



In addition to its training services, Global Environmental Network offers a full range of professional environmental services, including waste management, storm and waste water handling, asbestos cleanup, and industrial hygiene. It also offers consulting services to help its clients conform with environmental regulations and meet environmental and workplace safety goals.



About Global Environmental Network

Global Environmental Network is based in Santa Ana, CA and has training facilities in Anaheim and Oakland, CA. For over 19 years, its staff of highly qualified and certified experts has offered environmental training and services to meet the needs of businesses in complying with environmental regulations, creating safe workplaces, and training staff in proper environmental procedures and practices. With over 90 employees, GEN’s mission is to become an international leader in environmental health, safety, and services. For additional detail please visit, www.safetygeni.com.