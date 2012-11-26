Global Enzyme Inhibitors Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- The Global Enzyme Inhibitors market to grow at a CAGR of 4 percent in terms of revenue over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing prevalence of various diseases. The Global Enzyme Inhibitors market has also been witnessing the trend of an increase in mergers and acquisitions among vendors. However, the patent expiration of enzyme inhibitors across therapeutic categories could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Enzyme Inhibitors Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Enzyme Inhibitors market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Roche Holding Ltd., AstraZeneca plc, Pfizer Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., and Novartis AG.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Abbott Laboratories Inc., Amgen Inc., Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Eisai Co. Ltd., Mylan Inc., Johnson and Johnson Ltd., Sanofi S.A., Eli Lilly and Co., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd., and Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

