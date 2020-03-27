Global E&P Software Market Business Opportunities 2025 - Top Companies Are Schlumberger, Paradigm, ION Geophysical, Ikon Science

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2020 -- Exploration and production (E&P) are phases that extract and produce natural resources such as crude oil, natural gas, and geothermal energy. Software developed for these activities help companies to identify and evaluate deposits. Also, the software is capable to determine the size, accessibility, and overall feasibility of deposits before E&P. E&P software is widely used to plan extraction operations and to prepare an infrastructure that ensures the safety of personnel and provides essential tools for hazard identification and risk assessment. These factors are expected to create global E&P software market opportunities in the coming years. Moreover, the software is also used to collect accurate exploration data and are integrated with geology and seismic software solutions. In addition, E&P software also integrates with existing oil & gas simulation and modeling solutions to help companies create and compare scenarios for optimal extraction and improve production strategies.



Growing digitalization in the oil & gas and energy sectors is driving the demand for E&P software market. Digitalization has paved the way for sophisticated platforms in the energy sector to increase mobility, surveillance, connectivity, and storage technologies, processing and analyzing data rapidly, enhance agility, and to support real-time decision making. This is a major factor that is expected to propel the growth of the global exploration and production E&P software market.



Further, consumers are seeking transparency from energy companies in areas such as emissions or hydrocarbon sources, which in turn is boosting the technical sophistication adoption by oil & gas companies. Hence the growing need to find new resources for extracting oil & gas products in turn is increasing the adoption of emerging technologies. This also fuels the growth of the global exploration and production (E&P) software market. However, growing number of risks around data privacy and security among energy businesses and lack of technical expertise are factors expected to hamper the growth of the global exploration and production E&P software market.



Segment by Key players:

- Schlumberger

- Paradigm

- ION Geophysical

- Ikon Science

- INT

- Exprodat Consulting

- GEPlan Consulting



Segment by Type:

- Risk Management Mapping

- Seismic Amplitude Analysis

- Portfolio Aggregation

- Performance Tracking

- Navigation System

- Resource Valuation

- Resource Characterization

- Reservoir Simulation

- Drilling and Production



Segment by Application:

- On-shore

- Off-shore



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. E&P Software Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. E&P Software Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. E&P Software Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global E&P Software Market Forecast

4.5.1. E&P Software Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. E&P Software Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. E&P Software Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global E&P Software Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. E&P Software Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global E&P Software Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. E&P Software Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. On-shore
6.3.2. Off-shore

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global E&P Software Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. E&P Software Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global E&P Software Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. E&P Software Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global E&P Software Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



