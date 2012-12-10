New Materials research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2012 -- EPDM are synthetic rubber and are known for their outstanding resistance to heat, ozone, weather, polar substances, and excellent electrical insulation properties. These are widely used in automotive applications, roofing systems, etc. Automotive is primary application in terms of utilization of EPDM. EPDM is used in the manufacturing of seals, washers, glass-run channels, radiators, garden and appliance hose, tubing, pond liners, belts, electrical insulation, vibrators, O-rings, solar panel heat collectors, UV protection and speaker cone surrounds, electrical wire & cable jackets, roofing membranes, etc.
This study estimates the global market of EPDM by the end of 2017. This market research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global EPDM market. The report provides a comprehensive review of major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, winning imperatives, challenges, and key issues in the market. The market is further segmented and forecasted for major geographic regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW) that include key growth regions such as China and India. Major countries with the market volumes and revenues are covered for each of the region. The report also covers present production capacity outlook and forecast of upcoming capacities by the year 2017. Competitive scenario and market share of the top players has been discussed in detail. These top players of the industry are profiled in detail with their recent developments and other strategic industry activities are discussed.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Market has also been segmented on the basis of applications. The major applications for EPDM such as automotive, building & construction, plastic modification, wire & cables, lubricant additive, etc. have been discussed in detail in the report. Market share for major market participants has been described in detail for EPDM.
We have used various secondary sources such as encyclopedia, directories, company news flows, ministry reports, and databases to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of EPDM. The primary sources - experts from related industries and suppliers have been interviewed to obtain and verify critical information as well as to assess the future prospects of EPDM.
We have also profiled leading players of this industry with their recent developments and other strategic industry activities. Key participants in the global EPDM market include LANXESS AG (Germany), ExxonMobil Chemical Corp. (U.S.), Dow Elastomers (U.S.), Mitsui Chemical (Japan), Kumho Petrochemical (South Korea), Lion Copolymer (U.S.), Versalis (Italy), JSR Corporation (Japan), Jilin Chemical (China), SK Global Chemical (Japan), Nizhnekamskneftekhim Inc. (Russia), Sumitomo (Japan), etc.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Polyols Market by Product Type, Applications & Geography - Forecasts up to 2017
- 1,4-Butanediol Market, By Application & Geography, Trends & Forecasts to 2017
- Surfactants Market By Product Types [Anionic, Non-Ionic, Cationic, Amphoteric], Substrates [Synthetic/Petrochemical, Bio-Based/ Natural/Green], Geography & Applications - Global Industry Trends And Forecasts To 2017
- Global Electro-active Polymers Market Trends, Applications & Forecasts (2012 - 2017)
- Aerogel Market by Form and Application - Global Trends and Forecasts to 2017
- Global Silicone Market by Type, Application & Geography - Forecasts up to 2017
- Global Engineering Plastics Market Analysis By Product Types, Applications & Geography - Trends & Forecasts (2012 - 2017)
- Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market - Global Trends & Forecasts (2012 - 2017)
- Global Epoxy Resin Market By Application & Geography - Forecasts up to 2017
- Agricultural Films Market By Applications [Greenhouse, Silage, Mulch] & Polymers [Low Density Polyethylene, Linear Low Density Polyethylene, High Density Polyethylene, EVA/EBA, Reclaim] Global Trends & Forecasts to 2017