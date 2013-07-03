Global Epigenetics Drugs and Diagnostic Technologies Market Research Report 2012-2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- The research report on the epigenetics drugs and diagnostic technologies market provides detailed analysis of the global market and helps in understanding the driving forces for the growth of these technologies. The report also provides analysis of the drugs market by the mechanism of its action namely, DNMT inhibitors and HDAC inhibitors. The report also discusses the diagnostic technologies market by types which include DNA methylation and ChIP (Chromatin Immunoprecipitation) technology. Market size estimates and forecasts for the period 2010 to 2018 has been given for each segment and sub-segment, in terms of USD million, using 2010 as the base year.



The market has also been segmented geographically into four regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Market size and forecast has been provided for each of these regions. A detailed qualitative analysis of the factors responsible for driving and restraining the growth of the epigenetics market and future opportunities are provided in the report.



Competitive landscape and end user analysis for the product types is highlighted and the market players are profiled with attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. Market shares of the key players for 2011 are provided, and recommendations to accentuate market shares and ensure sustainability are also put forward in this report. Key market player profiles in this report include Celgene Corporation, Eisai Pharmaceuticals, Pharmacyclics Inc., Merck & Co. Inc. and others.



The global epigenetics drugs and diagnostic technologies market is segmented into the following categories:



Epigenetics Drugs Market, by Mechanism of Action

DNMT Inhibitors

Azacitidine (Vidaza)

Decitabine (Dacogen

HDAC Inhibitors

Vorinostat (Zolinza

Romidepsin (Istodax)



Epigenetics Diagnostic Technologies Market, by Types

DNA Methylation

Chromatin Immunoprecipitation (ChIP) Technology



Epigenetics Technologies Market, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific



