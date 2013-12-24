Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- TechNavio forecasts The Global Epigenetics Market 2014-2018 with a CAGR of 28.79 percent for the period 2013–2018. Several driving factors and trends will contribute to this growth-all of which will be outlined with detail in this report.



TechNavio’s analysts use a unique methodology to scrutinize individual vendor performance, trends, drivers and challenges, and a number of other factors to provide the most accurate and detailed market research reports possible.



View Full Report - http://www.researchmoz.us/global-epigenetics-market-2014-2018-report.html



A more specific breakdown of this report’s contents is below.



Overview of market share and landscape for the following key geographies:



Americas

EMEA

APAC

Overview and impact analysis of:



3 Market Drivers

3 Market Challenges

3 Market Trends

Market Shares and SWOT Analysis for these vendors:



Celgene Corp.

Eisai Inc.

Merck & Co.

Five Force Model Impact Analysis of:



Suppliers

Buyers

Substitutes

New entrants

Market competition



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