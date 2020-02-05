Global Epilepsy Monitoring Device Industry 2019 Industry Analysis, Top Players, Revenue and Market Share Report

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2020 -- A recent report published by Infinium Global Research on Epilepsy Monitoring Device Market (Product - Conventional Devices, and Wearable Devices; End User - Clinics, Hospitals, Home Care Settings, and Other End Users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.



Epilepsy monitoring device is used to diagnose brain abnormities through different devices. Epilepsy monitoring devices provide critical insights to professionals pertaining to the type of seizure based on which, they can provide the most suitable treatment to the patient. Further, these devices have played an imperative role in minimizing the number of Sudden Death due to Epilepsy (SUDEP) cases. According to the centers for disease control and prevention, about 3.4 million Americans, including 470,000 children live with epilepsy. On the other hand, according to the National Health Institute, about 35 % don't respond to medication to control seizures.



According to the Infinium Global Research (IGR) advances in wearable technology are showing promising growth of the epilepsy monitoring devices market as mHealth wearable is used for tracking epileptic seizures and alerts the care teams. This improves the safety of the patient. For instance, in 2018, Smart Monitor had launched the SmartWatch Inspyre™ for the Apple Watch, which uses a unique algorithm to recognize repetitive shaking movements of the body and sends alert to the family members as well as caregivers.



The familiar interface of the DBS ActivaTM Patient Programmer by Medtronic helps build confidence while enabling patients to manage their DBS therapy on a device that looks like a smartphone. The new programmer received FDA approval leverages a user-friendly, custom-configured Samsung mobile device that allows patients to manage their therapy more simply and discreetly.



IGR research analysts reveal despite ever-increasing sophistication of drug development and delivery, there has been no meaningful improvement in 1-year seizure freedom rates over this time. However, in the last few years, there has been an increase in patient-triggered interventions based on automated monitoring of indicators and risk factors facilitated by technological advances.



The research report on epilepsy monitoring device published by IGR examines the competitive landscape and concludes that the market is growing reasonably concentrated with the presence of few renowned players in the market offering new products in the market that is going to give new opportunities for business expansion.



