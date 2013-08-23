Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Epoxy Resins Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Epoxy Resins market to grow at a CAGR of 7.36 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for epoxy resins in the emerging economies of Asia, Latin America, and Eastern Europe. The Global Epoxy Resins market has also been witnessing an increase in product innovation and R&D activities. However, the rise in raw material prices could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Epoxy Resins Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Epoxy Resins market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Huntsman Corp., Momentive Performance Materials Holdings LLC, Nan Ya Plastic Corp., and The Dow Chemical Company.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are BASF SE, Cytec Industries Inc., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd., Nama Chemicals Co., and Sika AG.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Huntsman Corp., Momentive Performance Materials Holdings LLC, Nan Ya Plastic Corp.,The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Cytec Industries Inc., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd., Nama Chemicals Co., and Sika AG.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/140196/global-epoxy-resins-market-2012-2016.html