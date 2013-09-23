Global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast (2013 - 2019)

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Erectile dysfunction (ED) is one of the most common sexual problems of men and the susceptibility to this condition increases with aging. The most likely causes of ED are effects of certain medications (anti-depressants and nicotine), chronic diseases (cardiovascular and diabetes), kidney failure, stressful life style and aging. Poor health, obesity, smoking and poor dietary habits may also cause ED. Hesitation in discussing this condition with physicians has resulted in a large pool of untreated patients. There is no gold standard test to identify ED and is usually diagnosed by going through medical history of the patient, a few physical tests and blood tests. Some blood tests are carried out to exclude underlying causes such as diabetes, high cholesterol level and cardiovascular diseases.



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The first line therapy for the treatment of ED is use of phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitors (PDE-5) such as sidenafil, tadalafil and vardenafil. These drugs act by augmenting the effect of nitric oxide that relaxes penile muscles and ensures proper blood flow and allows erection. The use of these drugs is contraindicated when a patient is already taking nitrate drugs, anticoagulants and if he is suffering from cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. Viagra (Pfizer), Cialis (Eli Lilly) and Levitra (Bayer) are the leading brand names in this segment.



The market for erectile dysfunction drugs is growing worldwide due to the rapidly increasing prevalence of ED and is predicted to be doubled by the end of 2025. At present, North America represents the largest market for these drugs due to the existence of large number of population affected with ED and high awareness about healthcare and wellbeing. The Urology Care Foundation, an official foundation of the American Urological Association, estimates that at present an average of 15 to 30 million people are suffering from ED across the country with varying levels of distress. The Massachussetts Male Ageing Study suggests that more than 50% of men aged over 40 years of age experience some degree of ED. Asia-Pacific represents a potential market for erectile dysfunction drugs due to growing aging population. One of the other factors expected to drive the market in Asia-Pacific region is increasing awareness about the disease and improvement in healthcare infrastructure.



Some of the prominent players operating in this market space are Pfizer, Inc., Eli Lilly, Bayer Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, Astellas Pharma, Inc. and Merck & Co.



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This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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