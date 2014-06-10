Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- SandlerResearch.org adds Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market 2014-2018 new industry report in its store.



ERP software is a business management solution that enables organizations to integrate all business operations, including product planning, product development, manufacturing processes, inventory control, and distribution for optimal management. Various modules of ERP software can be purchased as a stand-alone offering or as an embedded offering. Each of these modules pertain to one of the business operations mentioned above. Thus, the software helps to streamline enterprise-wide data extracted from various departments such as finance, manufacturing, sales, operations, customer service, and human resources. As a result, the software can help organizations improve both external customer relationships and internal collaborations by automating tasks and activities that streamline work processes, shortening business process cycles and increasing user productivity.



Analysts forecast the Global ERP market will grow at a CAGR of 6.28 percent over the period 2013-2018.



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Covered in this Report

The Global ERP market is comprised of many software modules, and each of these modules is crucial for a particular business operation. These modules include product management, manufacturing, financial management, customer management, supplier management, project management, and HRM.



Global ERP Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global ERP market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions

- Americas

- EMEA

- APAC



Key Vendors

- SAP AG

- Oracle Corp.

- Sage Group plc

- Infor

- Microsoft Corp.



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Other Prominent Vendors

- Concur

- Cornerstone OnDemand

- Kronos

- NetSuite

- Totvs

- UNIT4

- Ventyx

- Workday Inc.

- WorkForce Software

- Yon You



Key Market Driver

- Increase in Demand for SaaS-based ERP from SMEs.



Key Market Challenge

- Large Number of Open-source ERP Vendors.



Key Market Trend

- Influence of Social Media and Mobile Apps.



Key Questions Answered in this Report

- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

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