Global Escalator & Elevator Market Report 2013 New Market Research Report Available at Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- The unquenchable thirst of human race for discovery, innovation and development has paved the way for unprecedented growth in the elevator and escalator (E&E) industry worldwide. The very E&E market is among those industries which have heavily capitalized on account of rapid technological evolution.



Elevator is a type of vertical transport equipment that efficiently moves people or goods between floors or levels of a building, vessel or any other structure. The major product segments of elevators include: Gearless; Geared hydraulic elevators; and Machine-room-less (MRL). On the other hand, Escalator is a moving staircase or a conveyor transport device for carrying people between floors of a building.



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Globally, the E&E market revenue structure is divided in 3 segments viz. New Elevator, Service, and Others. This report discuses the global E&E market, covering the segments including revenue structure, installed bases and new installations. Also, regional markets of China; Japan & Korea; EMEA; Rest of Asia Pacific; North America; and Latin America are discussed in detail. The report elicits the various market dynamics including the industry trends, growth drivers and challenges. The key factors which are poised to drive the E&E industry growth include the rapidly expanding architectural/construction activities; ageing population; increasing urbanization and urban residents’ number; and improving economic scenario.



On the competition front, the global E&E industry is fiercely contentious with numerous international and domestic players vying for the market share. The elevator and escalator manufacturers are becoming more and more conscious about meliorating and enhancing their product offerings in terms of energy efficiency and maintenance cost in order to utilize the growth opportunities present in the market. The leading industry players include OTIS, KONE, Schindler and ThyssenKrupp. The global E&E competitive landscape, China’s market contention along with the profiles of chief manufacturers is included herein.



By combining SPSS Inc.’s data integration and analysis capabilities with our relevant findings, we have predicted the future growth of the industry. We employed various significant variables that have an impact on this industry and created regression models with SPSS Base to determine the future direction of the industry. Before deploying the regression model, the relationship between several independent or predictor variables and the dependent variable was analyzed using standard SPSS output, including charts, tables and tests.



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1. Elevators and Escalators: Overview

1.1 Elevator and Escalator (E&E) Industry

1.1.1 Life Cycle

1.1.2 Supply Chain

1.1.3 Value Chain



2. E&E Market Structure

2.1 Global E&E Market

Market Value

Installed Base

New Installations

Regional Breakdown

2.2 Regional E&E Markets

2.2.1 EMEA

Installed Base

New Installations

2.2.2 China

Installed Base

New Installations



List of Figures



Life Cycle of the E&E Market Equipments

Supply Chain Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Global Elevator Market Revenue Structure

Global E&E New Installation Revenues (2007-2013)

Global E&E Installed Base (2009-2012)

E&E Installed Base Regional Share (2012)

Global E&E New Installations by Unit (2007-2012)

E&E New Installation Regional Share (2012)

China’s E&E Market Product Structure (2012)



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