Global Esports Market 2020 Global Insights and Technology Advancement – Valve Corporation, Activision Blizzard, Nintendo Co., Ltd., Tencent Holdings Limited

The Global Esports Market Research Report 2020-2023 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable).



Market Segmentation

Top leading Companies of Global Esports Market are – Valve Corporation, Activision Blizzard, Nintendo Co., Ltd., Tencent Holdings Limited



Scope of the Report



The report entitled Global Esports Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023) Edition, provides an in-depth analysis of the global esports market, with market sizing and growth. The analysis includes esports market in terms of value, market by audience/viewers, market share by region, and by segments. The report also includes market segment analysis with their actual and forecasted value. A Brief regional analysis of Europe, China, Japan, and Korea has also provided in the report.



Executive Summary



Esports is a short form of electronic sports and is a subsection of the sports market. In esports, people play in tournaments, which played on electronic systems, particularly video games. Esports tournament can be of single combat or multiplayer video game, mainly played between professional players.



The esports games generally fall into four types of genre-based games namely; fighting games, first-person shooter, real-time strategy and multiple online battle arena games. Esports video games have designed based on a platform on which the game is to be played: online, spectator mode or local area network.



Esports is a big platform for players on an international level. And as the level of tournament rises, the number of media covering the event increases like television, internet live streaming, news reporting, and print media coverage. Esports are of different formats with various subtypes. For e.g. match types (best of 1, best of 2, best of 3); Group stages (Round robin, Double round robin, Swiss seeding) and Knockout stages (Single/Double elimination bracket).



The global esports market is anticipated to grow at a significant growth rate over the forecasted period i.e. 2019-2023. Growth in the market is primarily driven by increasing esports popularity among youngsters, hypnotic gaming experience: VR market, growing eSports viewership, increasing eSports awareness, etc. Still, the market faces certain hindrances and challenges, such as limited entry of competitive gaming, refusal of intermediaries in the payment of winnings, weakness in smartphone games, etc. Few trends of the market are the rise of platforms offering live eSports coverage, increasing time spending on watching eSports, and rising contribution of brands in revenue growth.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



