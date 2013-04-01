Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Ethernet Access Device market to grow at a CAGR of 13.62 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing adoption of Ethernet access devices in telecom network backhaul. The Global Ethernet Access Device market has also been witnessing a decrease in the price of Ethernet access devices. However, the complex installation process of Ethernet access devices could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Ethernet Access Device Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and the APAC regions; it covers the Global Ethernet Access Device market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are ADVA Optical Networking SE., Ciena Corp., Overture Networks Inc., and Actelis Network Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Alcatel-Lucent Inc., Bell Labs Inc., Cisco System Inc., Ericsson Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., Huawei Co. Ltd., IBM Corp., NEC Corp., Nokia Siemens Networks Pvt. Ltd., Nortel Networks Corp., Samsung Networks Inc., UTStarcom Holdings Corp., and ZTE Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and at what rate will it grow?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of these key vendors?



