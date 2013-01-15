Global Ethernet Switch Market 2011-2015:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Ethernet Switch market to grow at a CAGR of 8.21 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for 10Gb Ethernet switches. The Global Ethernet Switch market has also been witnessing the increasing adoption in storage area network. However, the increase in point of failures in Ethernet networks could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



To Buy The Copy Of This Report visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-ethernet-switch-market-2011-2015



TechNavio's report, the Global Ethernet Switch Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Ethernet Switch market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Alcatel-Lucent, Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., D-Link Corp., HP Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and Juniper Networks Inc.



To Read The Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/156725



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Dell Inc., Brocade Communications Systems Inc., Adtran Inc., Hitachi Ltd., ZTE Corp., and Nortel Networks Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



To Browse All Reports visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/



You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



Latest Reports

Global Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-arms Market 2012-2016: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/156726



Global Government Cloud Computing Market 2012-2016: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/156727



TechNavio's research portfolio in the Networking series includes reports on the SAN Market, WLAN Market, NAS Market, Ethernet Market, Routers Market, Network Equipment Market, FTTH Market, Optical Fiber Market, Storage Software Market, Data Center Network Equipment Market, IPAM Market.