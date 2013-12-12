Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Ethylene Industry - Feedstock Advantage Shifts New Investments to the US market report to its offering

Global Ethylene Industry - Feedstock Advantage Shifts New Investments to the US



Summary



The publisher, the industry analysis specialist, has released its latest research, Global Ethylene Industry - Feedstock Advantage Shifts New Investments to the US. The study comes from the companys oil and gas research group and provides market analysis of the global ethylene industry, highlighting major features of the industry. The report gives the historic and forecast, market size, demand and production figures by region. It covers all five regions that include Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America and Middle East and Africa. The report has been built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by research team of industry experts.



The global ethylene industry is witnessing a change in the supply scenario in various parts of the world. In North America, ethylene supply is expected to boom in coming years as abundant and inexpensive natural gas liquids (NGLs) feedstock form shale gas is attracting companies to establish their plants in the region. In contrast to North America, ethylene industry in Europe is suffering from high cost of production due to high crude oil prices as most of plants in the region are based on naphtha feedstock. Middle East producers still have advantage of cheaper and subsidized NGLs feedstock, however, supply of cheaper feedstock to new plants is uncertain. This is likely to slow down the capacity addition in the region.



Scope



The report provides in-depth analysis of the demand and supply dynamics of the global ethylene industry. Its scope includes -

- Historic and forecast global ethylene capacity by region

- Ethylene planned plants details

- Global ethylene capacity by feedstock

- Capacity share of the major ethylene producers in the world

- Historic and forecast ethylene market size, demand volume and production volume by region

- Global ethylene demand by end-use sectors

- Ethylene price forecast by region

- Company profile of three largest company in the ethylene industry



Reasons to buy



The report will enhance your decision-making capability by allowing you to -

- Understand the key trends and challenges in the global ethylene industry

- Understand the regional ethylene supply scenario

- Identify opportunities in the global ethylene industry with the help of specific insights on demand and supply dynamics

- Increase future revenues and profitability with the help of insights into future opportunities and critical success factors in the global ethylene industry

- Understand the current and likely future competitive scenario



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/147320/global-ethylene-industry-feedstock-advantage-shifts-new-investments-to-the-us.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

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