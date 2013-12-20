ResearchMoz.us include new market research report "Global Ethylene Industry: MArket Size, Shares, Trends, Growth, Analysis Study, Strategies and Forecast Report" to its huge collection of research reports.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- The study comes from the companys oil and gas research group and provides market analysis of the global ethylene industry, highlighting major features of the industry. The report gives the historic and forecast, market size, demand and production figures by region. It covers all five regions that include Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America and Middle East and Africa.
View Full Report With TOC: http://www.researchmoz.us/global-ethylene-industry-feedstock-advantage-shifts-new-investments-to-the-us-report.html
The report has been built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalDatas research team of industry experts.
The global ethylene industry is witnessing a change in the supply scenario in various parts of the world. In North America, ethylene supply is expected to boom in coming years as abundant and inexpensive natural gas liquids (NGLs) feedstock form shale gas is attracting companies to establish their plants in the region. In contrast to North America, ethylene industry in Europe is suffering from high cost of production due to high crude oil prices as most of plants in the region are based on naphtha feedstock. Middle East producers still have advantage of cheaper and subsidized NGLs feedstock, however, supply of cheaper feedstock to new plants is uncertain. This is likely to slow down the capacity addition in the region.
Scope:
The report provides in-depth analysis of the demand and supply dynamics of the global ethylene industry. Its scope includes
Historic and forecast global ethylene capacity by region
Ethylene planned plants details
Global ethylene capacity by feedstock
Capacity share of the major ethylene producers in the world
Historic and forecast ethylene market size, demand volume and production volume by region
Global ethylene demand by end-use sectors
Ethylene price forecast by region
Company profile of three largest company in the ethylene industry
Find More Reports from GlobalData Publisher at: http://www.researchmoz.us/publisher/globaldata-1.html
Reasons to buy
The report will enhance your decision-making capability by allowing you to
Understand the key trends and challenges in the global ethylene industry
Understand the regional ethylene supply scenario
Identify opportunities in the global ethylene industry with the help of specific insights on demand and supply dynamics
Increase future revenues and profitability with the help of insights into future opportunities and critical success factors in the global ethylene industry
Understand the current and likely future competitive scenario
About ResearchMoz
ResearchMoz ( http://www.researchmoz.us/ ) is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports. Our market research databases integrate statistics with analysis from global, regional, country and company perspectives. We provide the market context, competitor insight and future trends needed for strategic planning.
For More Information Kindly Contact:
Mrs.Sheela AK
Tel:+1-518-618-1030
Toll Free: 866-997-4948
State Tower
90 State Street, Suite 700
Albany, NY 12207
United States
Email: sales@researchmoz.us
Blog: http://researchmoz.blogspot.com/