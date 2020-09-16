Global Ethylene Market Study Report 2014-2030

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2020 -- Prismane Consulting has published its Global Ethylene Market Study Report and Market Model.



Ethylene is colorless, flammable gas having a sweet taste and sweet & musky odour. It is the simplest alkene having molecular formula C2H4. Ethylene is widely used in the chemical industry for the manufacturing of various products like Plastics, fibers and other organic chemicals. Applications of ethylene include polyethylene, ethylene oxide (EO), ethylbenzene, ethylene dichloride and others. Polyethylene is a major application of ethylene accounts for 60-65% of global ethylene consumption. HDPE (High-Density Polyethylene), LDPE (Low-Density Polyethylene) and LLDPE (Linear Low-Density Polyethylene) are the types of polyethylene. Ethylene oxide is the second-largest application of ethylene accounted for more than 15% of the total ethylene market, followed by ethylene dichloride. All other applications together accounted for 10-15% of the global ethylene demand. End-use applications of ethylene include packaging, automotive, construction, agrochemical, textile and others. Packaging is a major end-use application for ethylene market followed by automotive, construction.



Global Ethylene Market, By Type

- Polyethylene

- Ethylene oxide

- Ethylbenzene

- Ethylene dichloride

Global Ethylene Market, By Application

- Packaging

- Automotive

- Construction

- Agrochemical

- Textile

- Others



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Global Demand Supply & Market Analysis

- Ethylene Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- Ethylene Market analysis for Capacity, Demand, at Regional and Country level

- Demand Composition, by Type and Application

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Capacity & Production

- Trade (Import, Export and Net Export)

- Key Players

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



